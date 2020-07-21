COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes have increased by 48 cases between the last two reports, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 673 as of the county’s July 19 report, as compared to 625 as of July 14 count.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 422 cases, which is up by 35 cases since the July 14 report.

As of July 19, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 251 cases, which is up by 13 cases since the July 14 report.

DeKalb County Board of Health Spokesperson Eric Nickens said the differences in time between the last couple reports are because of deviation from the county’s reporting schedule. COVID-19 case data is scheduled to be pulled on Mondays and Wednesdays and posted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 146. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 9,811 reported cases and 186 deaths, according to the July 19 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett by about 3,800 cases Fulton by about 3,500 cases.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of July 19:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 422 (up 35)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 196 (up 7)

30346: 55 (up 6)