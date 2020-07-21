Brookhaven is hosting a “Movie in the Moonlight” showing at Murphey Candler Park on Friday, July 24.

The city will start the movie “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at 9:15 p.m. and asks people to come to the park around 8:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The movie is free and will be held in the open area of Murphey Candler Park at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive near the intersection of West Nancy Creek Drive and Candler Lake East.

People can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The city will have individually marked spaces to promote social distancing. Concessions will not be available. Pets are also welcome.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is the 2019 Walt Disney Pictures sequel to “Maleficent,” which stars Angelina Jolie and is based on the villain of “Sleeping Beauty.”