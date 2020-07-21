One person is dead, a second hospitalized and two others in custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle by Sandy Springs Police ended with the suspects’ fatal accident early on July 21.

Officers were attempting to stop a vehicle reported as stolen on Ga. 400 northbound when the vehicle took the Northridge Road exit at a high rate of speed and struck a tree, said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, a Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson.

Ortega said the driver was fatally injured. The other three people in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Dekalb County, Ortega said.

The Georgia State Patrol was called at 3:30 a.m. to investigate the crash, said Lt. Stephanie L. Stallings, public information director for the agency. The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene of the accident.

One of the passengers was at an Atlanta hospital while the other two were in custody at SSPD headquarters, she said.

GSP did not have the names or ages of any of the vehicle’s occupants, Stallings said.