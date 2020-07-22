The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 435 new COVID-19 diagnoses between July 20 and July 22 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend showed signs of leveling in both cities. The trend was down in all but one local ZIP code, where it was up only slightly.

As of July 22, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 6,763 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 6,376 on July 20. Sandy Springs had 1,230 diagnoses, up from 1,182.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 47.7% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.7% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was up by 13.3% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was down by 12.2%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 539 cases and their home city was unknown in 1,419 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of July 22 was 14,164, up from 13,346 on July 20. Of those, 351 are reported as having died. About 10.7% of patients were hospitalized and about 2.5% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 10.7% of diagnoses and 54.6% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the July 20 and July 22 reports were as follows. The percentage change in the 14-day trend was down in all ZIP codes except 30342, where the increase was 1.2%.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 437 (up from 416)

30326: Total: 122 (up from 117)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 377 (up from 360)

30350: Total: 270 (up from 260)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 275 (up from 263)

30342: Total: 632 (up from 607)