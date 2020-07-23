COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have surpassed 700 cases, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 715 as of the county’s July 21 report, as compared to 673 as of July 19.

As of July 21, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 58 cases, which is up 27 cases since the July 19 report.

Brookhaven’t main 30319 ZIP code had about 437, which is up 15 cases since the July 19 report.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 147. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 10,256 reported cases and 186 deaths, according to the July 21 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 3,900 cases and Gwinnett by about 3,800 cases.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of July 21:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 437 (up 15)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 220 (up 24)

30346: 58 (up 3)