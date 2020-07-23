The latest protest announced for the Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead is a late-night “block party” scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 11:30 p.m., according to social media posts.

A Twitter post about the protest used the slogan “No Justice, No Sleep,” and said,”Governor Kemp has failed at every opportunity to lead our state. Let’s disrupt his night like he disrupts our lives.”

The Governor’s Mansion at 391 West Paces Ferry Road has been the scene of many protests, including some late-night versions, since demonstrations against racism and police brutality began in late May.