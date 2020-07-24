A protest march supporting demonstrators in Oregon aims to start on the evening of July 25 at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

According to a social media post, the march will gather at 7 p.m. at the museum at 130 West Paces Ferry, with participants proceeding on foot and by car to the Georgia Tech campus.

The History Center is a private institution on private property. Claire Haley, the History Center’s communications director, said the museum had no further information about the event and declined to comment.

In Portland, Oregon, ongoing protests about racism and police brutality have drawn national attention as President Trump sent in federal police forces earlier this month. The use of U.S. Department of Homeland Security police and a practice of unmarked officers arresting people on the streets has caused controversy and become a focal point of further protests there.

The local July 25 march is advertised as in solidarity with the Portland protests and is using the slogan, “Feds Go Home: No Justice, No Peace.”

Another protest is planned for the same night farther down West Paces Ferry at the Governor’s Mansion, where demonstrators aim to gather at 11:30 p.m. for a “block party” against Gov. Brian Kemp’s policies.