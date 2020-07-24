State Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Chamblee) will join Brookhaven Councilmember Madeleine Simmons in a virtual town hall on Monday, July 27.

The virtual meeting will start at 6 p.m. and can be watched on Facebook Live here or via Zoom here.

Residents can submit questions via email to PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov beforehand or ask questions on the Zoom meeting or in the Facebook Live chat.

Simmons said she will provide updates from her District 3, while Harrell will give updates from the General Assembly.

Harrell represents District 40, which includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

Simmons said she invited Harrell because of the long, unusual legislative session that ended in June after pandemic interruptions.

“There isn’t any one bill that we are going to focus on, but rather a legislative update covering several bills that were passed and what they mean for the residents of Georgia,” Simmons said in an email.

The town hall is part of Simmons’ “Mondays with Madeleine” monthly town hall series.