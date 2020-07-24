The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

July 24, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

July 24, 9 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

July 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

July 29-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

July 24, 8 p.m., through July 27, 5 a.m., northbound at Abernathy Road, one right lane.

July 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

July 29-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

July 24, 9 p.m. through July 26, 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

July 24, 9 p.m. through July 26, 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

July 27-Aug. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

July 27-Aug. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

July 24, 9 p.m. through July 26, 5 a.m., and July 27-Aug. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

July 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, one left lane.

July 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, three left lanes.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

July 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

July 24 and July 27-Aug. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

July 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On July 27, 29 and 31, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 27, 29 and 31, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 27-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound and westbound between Long Island Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On July 29-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.