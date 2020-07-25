The Brookhaven City Council is set to call a referendum on lifting mayoral term limits.

The referendum would appear on the ballot during the Nov. 3 general election.

The referendum is required under House Bill 695, recently approved by the Georgia General Assembly, which allows the change.

Currently, the mayor can serve two consecutive four-year terms, while council members have unlimited terms. Incumbent Mayor John Ernst was elected in 2019 for his second term, meaning the change would allow him to serve as long as he kept getting the majority vote.

The call for the referendum is listed on the consent agenda of the council’s July 28 meeting. The consent agenda combines several items into one vote, which is typically done without discussion.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. It can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page and by Zoom here.