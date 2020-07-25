The Dunwoody City Council is scheduled to consider security cameras, trail funding and package alcohol sales for restaurants at its July 27 meeting.

The agenda includes a contract for 26 more security cameras in city parks; funding for multiuse trail on Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Road; and possible beer and wine package sales for restaurants to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with limited in-person capacity at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and via Zoom here.