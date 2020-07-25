The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 440 new COVID-19 diagnoses between July 22 and July 24 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend declined in both cities. The trend varied in local ZIP codes.

As of July 24, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 7,119 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 6,763 on July 22. Sandy Springs had 1,314 diagnoses, up from 1,230.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 46.8% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.6% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 8.2% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was down by 19.9%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 627 cases and their home city was unknown in 1,658 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of July 24 was 15,226, up from 14,164 on July 22. Of those, 366 are reported as having died. About 10.4% of patients were hospitalized and about 2.4% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 10.6% of diagnoses and 52.2% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the July 22 and July 24 reports were as follows. The percentage change in the 14-day trend varied; it was down in 30326 and 30327 and up in the others.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 461 (up from 437)

30326: Total: 135 (up from 122)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 404 (up from 377)

30350: Total: 293 (up from 270)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 290 (up from 275)

30342: Total: 673 (up from 632)