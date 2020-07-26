Ha, the city of Dunwoody was indeed founded with “nod and a wink” racism! And then after the city was established, it was full-blown racism where one of these councilmen, who helped to craft and signed the letter “Professor was wrong about racism in Dunwoody cityhood, say founding mayor and council” (July 11) felt it necessary to brazenly and unapologetically post a photo of himself honoring a Confederate grave on his well-trafficked blog. Imagine a city of Dunwoody councilman, who is supposed to represent all the city’s residents, honoring the very persons who fought to enslave African Americans! But he claims the founding of Dunwoody had nothing to do with racism.

The other city of Dunwoody officials who also signed the letter failed to publicly censure Republican Georgia state Sen. Fran Millar after Millar nationally shamed the city by calling for the suppression of the Black vote in DeKalb County (e.g., “Georgia senator complains about polling place being too convenient for Black voters,” “GOPer opposes early voting because it will boost Black turnout,” etc.). But they claim the founding of Dunwoody had nothing to do with racism.

The founding of the city of Dunwoody stinks to high heaven with they hypocrisy of White entitlement. Those responsible should at least have an iota of courage and integrity to admit it! But no, they all claim the founding of Dunwoody had nothing to do with racism. And so we must believe them, as after all, they all are honorable men….

Gary Ray Betz

Dunwoody

