A three-month, daytime lane closure for stormwater pipe work will begin July 27 on part of West Wiecua Road in Buckhead near the Sandy Springs border.

The lane closure is planned for the area of 36 West Wiecua, between Lake Forrest Drive and Mystic Drive. It is scheduled to run Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 a.m., through Oct. 30.

Residents will continue to have access to the area and will have regular city services, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

Motorists connecting between Roswell Road and Lake Forrest Drive are advised to use Interlochen Drive instead.