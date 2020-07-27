The Dunwoody Charter Commission will have its first meeting on Monday, Aug. 3 to set its meeting schedule.

The charter commission is an appointed group of residents who review the city’s governing documents and history in order to recommend changes to the Georgia General Assembly.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed here on Zoom.

The commission will vote on a proposed schedule, which is to meet every other Monday until Nov. 2, according to the agenda. The charter review must be completed by Nov. 9.

The charter commission will also elect a chair and vice chair and establish its rules, according to the agenda.

The five-person commission was appointed on July 13 at a City Council meeting.

The mayor chose Wayne Radloff, and the council chose Robert Wittenstein as its appointments. Local state legislators appointed Amy Swygert, Marian Avise and Anne Hicks.