Regarding the July 26 letter to the editor “Dunwoody was founded with ‘nod and a wink’ racism”:

Mr. Betz needs to get his facts straight. I complained about early voting only in majority Democrat precincts which were majority African American. Jim Galloway of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution also pointed this out. The county then opened up additional polling areas. Totally separate issue from city creation.

This is typical from a far-left ideologue, to use half-truths.

Fran Millar

Dunwoody

Editor’s note: The writer is a former state senator from Dunwoody.

