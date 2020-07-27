Food That Rocks changed dramatically because of the global pandemic, but local residents still picked their favorite menu items from more than 30 restaurants in choosing the 2020 Best of Sandy Springs winners.
The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines made Food That Rocks impossible as the usual food-tasting event. Organizers pivoted to take advantage of what was safe by encouraging diners to order curbside take-out or safely dine at participating restaurants. The result was “A Salute to Sandy Springs.”
From July 4 to 10, participating restaurants picked three menu items for the festival, including appetizers, entrees, drinks or desserts. Diners could order these items and late vote for favorites online while sharing them through social media.
More than 5,000 fan votes were recorded to determine what the Best of Sandy Springs were, the release reported.
Hearth Pizza Tavern earned the title of “Best of the Best” by gaining the most votes.
Best Appetizer: Tupelo Honey Café
Best Salad: Hearth Pizza Tavern
Best Chicken Wings: Taco Mac
Best Burger: Battle and Brew
Best Fried Chicken: Gus’s Fried Chicken
Best Bowl: Flower Child
Best Pasta: il Giallo Osteria & Bar
Best Pizza: Blue Moon Pizza
Best Lobster Roll: Hammock’s Trading Co.
Best Sandwich: Breadwinner Café
Best Seafood: Bishoku
Best Land: Chef Rob’s Caribbean Café
Best Drink: Hudson Grille
Best Cocktail: Casi Cielo
Best Dessert: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Best Takeout: The Local Expedition
Best Dine In: il Giallo Osteria & Bar
Food That Rocks sponsors included: Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital, your Atlanta Area BMW Centers, oXYgen Financial, Visit Sandy Springs, Bulleit Bourbon, Creature Comforts, Topo Chico, White Claw, Cayman Jack, Tip Top Proper Cocktails, Padre Azul Tequila, The Georgia Hemp Company, City Walk Shopping Center, Regency Centers and The Springs Cinema & Taphouse.
Taste of Atlanta presented Food That Rocks in partnership with the City of Sandy Springs and Visit Sandy Springs.