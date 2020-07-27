The city of Sandy Springs has closed its revenue offices until Aug. 10 because of a confirmed COVID-19 case, while its permitting office closed for two days and has since reopened.

The city announced the move in a July 26 Facebook post and on its website.

The city initially closed both offices because of the positive test on July 23 and 24, with plans to reopen July 27. But the day before both were to reopen, the city extended the closure of the revenue office for another two weeks.

A spike in coronavirus cases in Fulton County caused the city to reverse its reopening plans. All meetings shifted back to virtual only. The revenue and permitting offices remained the only offices open to the public – by appointment – at City Hall in City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

Appointments are required to meet with permitting staff by calling 770-730-5600. The revenue office can be reached at 770-206-2060.