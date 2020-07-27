Two Buckhead polling places will move from their usual locations for the Aug. 11 runoff election, Fulton County has announced.

Voters who normally go to Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, will move to the Buckhead Branch Library, 269 Buckhead Ave.

Voters who normally go to Morris Brandon Elementary School, 2741 Howell Mill Road, will move to the Northside Branch Library, 3295 Northside Parkway.

Voters in those precincts will receive notices by mail, and notices will be posted at the sites on Election Day, according to the county.

Both libraries are also polling places for any county resident during early voting, which is underway through Aug. 7.

For more information, see fultonelections.com.