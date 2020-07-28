Atlanta Public Schools will host a series of virtual meetings that will provide information on the district’s reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

APS is inviting parents, community members, and partners to join Superintendent Lisa Herring and other leaders as they answer questions and share information in virtual discussion forums, all hosted on the district’s Facebook Live page:

· Wednesday, July 29, 6 p.m. – Virtual Town Hall where Herring and district leaders will answer questions and share information about the reopening plan.

· Thursday, July 30, 5 p.m. – Leaders will provide information and answer questions concerning the APS Gifted Program.

· Thursday, July 30, 6 p.m. – Information on the district’s Dual Language Immersion Program.

· Tuesday, August 4, 6 p.m. – Virtual Town Hall where Herring and district leaders will provide information and answer questions about the reopening plan.

· Thursday, August 6, 6 p.m. – District leaders will provide information and answer questions concerning the APS Special Education Program.

The new APS school year begins Aug. 24 and will be all online learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.