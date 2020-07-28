COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have risen by 81 cases between the last two reports, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 776 as of the county’s July 26 report, as compared to 695 as of July 21.

As of July 26, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had 300 cases, which is up by 42 from July 21.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 476, which is up by 39 from July 21.

DeKalb Board of Health spokesperson Eric Nickens said the numbers must be verified before going online, which is why there is a lag between the posting and the report’s date.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 156. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb County in total has 11,303 reported cases and 186 deaths, according to the July 26 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton by about 4,700 cases and Gwinnett by about 4,200.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of July 26:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 476 (up by 39)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 230 (up by 30)

30346: 70 (up by 12)