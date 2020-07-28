Solidarity Sandy Springs will get $25,000 from the city to feed needy residents in its pop-up pantry.

Councilmember Tibby DeJulio made the motion to give the group funds during the July 21 City Council meeting. The pantry was founded to help people struggling due to the pandemic’s economic impact.

“Several of us have been to this pantry and have seen the work they’re doing and the people they’re serving,” DeJulio said. “We have got so many people here in Sandy Springs who are actually hungry who are poor and are depending on the generosity and the services of people like Solidarity Sandy Springs.

“We are so extremely grateful for the city of Sandy Springs’ help in feeding our neighbors,” Solidarity Sandy Springs said in a Facebook post. “Please join us in the next chapter as we move our location back to The Prado in the old Publix location.”

The organization first opened its food pantry out of two restaurants, Samad Grill and Under the Cork Tree, while they were closed due to the pandemic. The next move was to 120 Northwood Drive, Ste #115 in June. Now it is working to move to the former Publix grocery store in The Prado at 5630 Roswell Road.

Councilmember Chris Burnett said the city has been providing masks to Community Assistance Center and asked if the same has been done for Solidarity Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders said 10,000 masks had been distributed to CAC, and the organization still has 5,000 left to distribute to people who don’t have access to masks or can’t afford them. He agreed to make sure Solidarity Sandy Springs also gets masks to distribute.

The food pantry previously applied for a Community Development Block Grant from the city, but that was denied at the June 16 City Council meeting. Mayor Rusty Paul said having formed this year, the group does not have the experience necessary for the required accounting and other paperwork those grants require.