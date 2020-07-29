The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 358 new COVID-19 diagnoses between July 29 and July 27 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend declined in both cities and in all but one of the local ZIP codes.

As of July 29, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 7,705 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 7,431 on July 27. Sandy Springs had 1,456 diagnoses, up from 1,372.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 45.7% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.6% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 21.5% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was down by 17.3%.

The Reporter’s last coverage of the Fulton report was July 24. There was an intervening report on July 27, but it contained outdated numbers in some categories carried over from a July 22 report and the county was unable to clarify whether there were other errors. The July 29 report appears to contain accurately updated numbers.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 688 cases and their home city was unknown in 1,899 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of July 29 was 16,781. Of those, 381 are reported as having died. About 10% of patients were hospitalized and about 2.3% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 9.8% of diagnoses and 50.7% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the July 27 and July 29 reports were as follows. The percentage change in the 14-day trend declined in all of the ZIP codes except for 30350, which was up 9%.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 499 (up from 476)

30326: Total: 142 (up from 141)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 464 (up from 431)

30350: Total: 335 (up from 308)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 314 (up from 302)

30342: Total: 731 (up from 701)