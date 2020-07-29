A mobile COVID-19 testing site will stop at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church’s Activities Center on Aug. 3, 5 and 7 for residents with or without an appointment.

The mobile testing site will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency said in a release. The church’s activities center is at 6150 Sandy Springs Circle, near City Springs. Entry for the testing site is from the activities center’s entrance at Hildebrand Drive and Sandy Springs Circle.

Appointments are advised, and can be made by logging onto the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Test Scheduling site or by calling 404-613-8150. Appointments can be made by phone on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local residents who are tested can get their results through three different options:

Visit patient.labcorp.com, sign in or create an account.

Email fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov with your name and date of birth.

Call 404-613-7295 on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.