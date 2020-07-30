Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery will open a second location in Dunwoody Friday, July 31.

Breadwinner has taken over the former location of Wright’s Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe in Dunwoody Village at 5482 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. Wright’s, a local institution for over 30 years, closed early last year.

Breadwinner, a popular soup and sandwich shop, originally opened in Sandy Springs in 2010. The Dunwoody location will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. with its lunch menu and grab-and-go options. Regular hours will start Monday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Co-owner Geoff Melkonian planned to open the restaurant in the late summer of 2019 after Wright’s unexpectedly closed in February 2019. A year later, the cafe will open its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melkonian said they renovated the entire restaurant location.

“We’ve wanted to be in Dunwoody for a long time, and this was the right location,” Melkonian said in a press release. “It’s in the center of town, and the community has been incredibly supportive.”

The cafe will have an enclosed patio dining room and the capacity for 75 guests, according to the release.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the cafe will offer limited seating and will follow COVID-19 safety precautions, according to a Breadwinner Facebook post about the opening.

“If you see anything that may concern you, please do not hesitate to let one of our managers know so that we can address the matter quickly,” the Facebook post reads.

The Dunwoody location offers an expanded market menu for already-prepared meals, dressings and to-go soups, according to the release. It will also serve beer and wine and can do catering. The new location will have some new menu items, such as more gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Melkonian has two other restaurants, both named Farm to Ladle, in Atlanta’s Ponce city Market and Avalon in Alpharetta.