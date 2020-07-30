More public art may be coming to the city of Dunwoody.

Before the city starts installing any art pieces, it’s giving a community update at an Aug. 4 virtual meeting.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. and can be watched on Zoom here or on Facebook Live here.

During the meeting, the city will reveal the results of a public arts survey that was conducted last spring and have a question-and-answer session, according to a press release about the meeting.

Todd Bressi, a public art and urban design consultant who’s working with the city on the art project, will take questions and go over recommendations, according to the release.

The meeting is to move forward with the Create Dunwoody Arts + Cultural Master Plan, which was completed in October 2018. Part of the plan’s goal is to increase public art to enhance the cultural legacy and economy of the city.

In 2019, the City Council considered defining public art in the city as “black copy against a white background” to imitate the iconic “Everything Will Be OK” mural on the side of the Spruill Gallery smokehouse building at 4681 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. However, the city attorney said the definition was too narrow, so the city had to reconsider.

The community input meeting on public arts comes at a time when Spruill Arts Center announced it would be moving the “Everything Will Be OK” mural from its current location in favor of rotating art installations. A new location has not been chosen for the mural yet.

After a 10-year stint, Spruill Center for the Arts CEO Alan Mothner said it was time to give the space to new artists and hopefully spark artistic creativity and excitement in the community.

“I hope the new artwork becomes something the city really looks forward to each year,” Mothner said.

The new art installation will be unveiled each October for Dunwoody’s Art and Culture Month.