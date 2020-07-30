Sandy Springs-based Mercedes-Benz USA has extended its COVID-19 relief efforts through Oct. 31 and will donate 21,000 additional meals – 1,000 meals a week – to PAWKids and Second Helpings Atlanta.

Both organizations help people facing high risk of food insecurity, MBUSA said in a press release.

“The crisis is far from over for our community here, of which we form an inalienable part, as many Atlantans struggle to feed their families, re-engage in work and navigate the many challenges associated with the pandemic,” said Nicholas Speeks, president and CEO of MBUSA, in the release.

The organization also extended its donation of nine Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans to Communities in Schools, Meals on Wheels and Second Helpings Atlanta to offset reduced volunteerism.

The company launched its Curbside Caring initiative in April by making a shift in its cafeteria to provide 7,000 meals. A fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans was donated for partners to use in delivering thousands more meals to residents of underserved Atlanta communities. MBUSA used its Curbside Caring to cater lunches for Sandy Springs firefighters and police officers, among other charitable efforts.