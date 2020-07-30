The special election to briefly fill the 5th Congressional District seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis will be held Sept. 29.

That is separate from the Nov. 3 general election, where the 5th Congressional seat also will be on the ballot for a full, two-year term. The winner of the special election will simply hold the office for several weeks until the general election winner takes office early next year.

The Sept. 29 special election to fill the remainder of Lewis’s term was called by Gov. Brian Kemp. A runoff will be held Dec. 1 if necessary. The qualifying period for candidates was set to run through 1 p.m. on July 31.

The last day to register to vote in the special election is Aug. 31. For details on voting and registration, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s website here.

In the Nov. 3 general election, Republican Angela Stanton-King and Democrat Nikema Williams are vying for the seat.

The Atlanta-based Congressional district includes parts of Brookhaven and Buckhead. Before his death July 17, Lewis had easily defeated a Democratic challenger in the June 9 primary and was scheduled to face Stanton-King on the ballot.