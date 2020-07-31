COVID-19 diagnoses in the areas of Brookhaven and Dunwoody within the cities’ main ZIP codes have surpassed 800 cases, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses are at 801 as of the county’s July 28 report, as compared to 776 as of the last report on July 26.

As of July 28, Dunwoody’s main 30338 and 30346 ZIP codes had about 311 cases, which is up 11 cases since the last report on July 26.

Brookhaven’t main 30319 ZIP code had about 490, which is up 14 cases since July 26.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 159. Board of health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

DeKalb Board of Health spokesperson Eric Nickens said the numbers must be verified before going online, which is why there is a lag between the posting and the report’s date.

DeKalb County in total has 11,731 reported cases and 186 deaths, according to the July 28 report.

DeKalb has the third-most cases by county in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Fulton County by about 5,500 cases and Gwinnett by about 4,900 cases. About 14,700 positive cases in Georgia are not Georgia residents.

The rate of COVID-19 case increases is rising across the state, according to the DPH, which may be because of the loosening shelter-in-place restrictions or increases in testing.

The following are the counts by ZIP code as of July 28:

Brookhaven ZIP codes

30319: 490 (up 14)

Dunwoody ZIP codes

30338: 237 (up 7)

30346: 74 (up 4)