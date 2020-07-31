Fulton County Schools has a limited number of supplies available for parents who were unable to pre-register for this year’s First Day Fulton, a free back-to-school event on Aug. 1 at North Springs High School.

Parents can stop by the school at 7447 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, Brian Noyes, school spokesperson, said. Community health partners will provide backpacks, school supplies and other goods on-site at the contact-free drive-thru event.

Parents who pre-registered should still plan to attend at their scheduled time.

The COVID-19 pandemic required this year’s event to receive school supplies and registration information to use a drive-thru setup.

Fulton County Schools planned the event to prepare students for their first day of school through distribution of school supplies and by helping families make sure they are registered in school before the Aug. 17 start date.

Information will be provided about the school system, its departments and the community and healthcare partners who work with the schools.

Parents can register news students or make changes for existing students online at the FCS enrollment page.