The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 3, 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 3, 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

July 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Aug. 4-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Aug. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

July 31, 9 p.m. through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

July 31, 9 p.m. through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

July 31, 9 p.m. through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

July 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 3, 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Aug. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

Aug. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Aug. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive, three various lanes.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Aug. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.