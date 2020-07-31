The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road closures
July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 3, 5 a.m., closed under Ga. 400.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 3, 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
July 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.
Aug. 4-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right lane.
Aug. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane.
Glenridge Drive closures
July 31, 9 p.m. through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road.
Glenridge Drive ramp closures
July 31, 9 p.m. through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
I-285 ramp closures
July 31, 9 p.m. through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.
I-285 lane closures
July 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.
July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 3, 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, one right lane.
Aug. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.
Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.
Mount Vernon Highway closures
Aug. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
July 31, 9 p.m., through Aug. 2, 5 a.m., and Aug. 5-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures
Aug. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Lake Hearn Drive, three various lanes.
Other traffic changes
On Aug. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Riverside Drive and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On Aug. 3, 5 and 7, 1:30 to 2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.