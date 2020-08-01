The city of Atlanta will open its the Resurgence Grant Fund, a new program to help Atlanta small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aug. 10 through 31.

The fund will provide grants to qualifying city of Atlanta businesses to help them cover pandemic-related costs such as complying with requirements necessary for businesses to operate safely.

Small businesses can apply for up to $40,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruptions as a result of required closures or local closures, according to a press release. The funds can also be used for expenses like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and other health measures to protect their employees and customers. In addition, businesses will have access to up to $10,000 of no-cost technical assistance services, such as legal resources and workforce development, as they pivot their business practices to adapt to a more socially-distanced, digital, and touch-free environment.

Through the additional funding, the creATL and Strength in Beauty programs will continue to offer $1,000 grants to alleviate hardships due to the loss of business as a result of the pandemic. The new funds will enable the city to continue to support the creative and cosmetology sectors.

The application window for all three funds will be open from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31. The application process will take place entirely online at investatlanta.com. Applicants will have the opportunity to learn about the program and the application process through online webinars held during the weeks of Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.

The Resurgence Grant Fund money comes from $88 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding obtained by the city, of which $22 million was allocated to support small businesses and independent professionals impacted by the pandemic.