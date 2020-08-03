Georgia Audubon is the new name for the Buckhead-based bird conservation and education group formerly known as the Atlanta Audubon Society.

The group announced the name change Aug. 3, saying it reflects a new statewide focus and partnerships with other National Audubon Society chapters across Georgia.

“With an ever-growing list of conservation threats facing Georgia birds and their habitats, there is a clear need for habitat restoration and resilience, education, and community engagement on a statewide level,” said Executive Director Jared Teutsch in a press release. “As Georgia Audubon, we will seek to adopt a broader focus to connect birds and people across the state.”

Established in 1926 as the Atlanta Bird Club, Georgia Audubon is based at the Blue Heron Nature Preserve at 4055 Roswell Road.

For more information, see georgiaaudubon.org.