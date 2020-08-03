The city of Brookhaven is hosting four free movie nights through the month of August in two different styles: drive-in and walk-in.

The drive-in movie nights will be held at Brookhaven Park at 4158 Peachtree Road on Aug. 6, showing “School of Rock,” and Aug. 20, showing “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

Cars can enter using the Osborne Road entrance at 2260 Osborn Road between 7:30-8:30 p.m., with the movies starting at 9 p.m. The movie night is limited to the first 50 cars, and no walk-in traffic will be allowed.

There will be designated 15-foot wide spaces for the cars so guests can social distance and sit tailgate-style outside their vehicles within the allotted space.

Walk-in movie nights will be held at Lynwood Park at 3360 Osborne Road on Aug. 7 and at Skyland Park at 2600 Skyland Drive on Aug. 21. “Space Jam” will play at Lynwood Park, and “Addams Family” will play at Skyland Park.

Guests can start arriving for the movie nights around 8:30 p.m., and the movies will also start at 9 p.m. The city will have individually marked spaces that people can set up socially distant blankets or chairs to watch the movie.

There will be no concession stands at any of the events, and pets are welcome.