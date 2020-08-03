DeKalb County School District will host a virtual town hall Aug. 4 to discuss how its athletic programs will enact COVID-19 safety precautions for student athletes and staff.

The town hall will be streamed on DeKalb Schools TV here at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Four panelists, including Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris and Sandra Ford, director of the DeKalb County Board of Health, will discuss DCSD’s COVID-19 protocols and answer questions.

Parents and community members can submit questions to Athletics_2020@dekalbschoolsga.org.

DCSD’s COVID-19 reopening plans say the district will base its athletics plan on guidelines from the Georgia High School Association and health agencies.

GHSA “highly” recommends coaches and athletic staff members wear masks at all times. GHSA also does not limit group gatherings but says that “schools should consider limiting groups as much as feasibly possible,” according to guidelines that started for schools’ athletic practices on Aug. 1.

Football games and scrimmages between schools have also been pushed back for two weeks, according to a GHSA statement. Games will start Sept. 4, according to the 2020-2021 football schedule.

All sports and weight equipment should be sanitized before and after each use, according to the GHSA guidelines.

Schools and school districts can make more COVID-19 restrictions on athletics but not less, according to the guidelines.

GHSA also asks schools to report positive COVID-19 cases for athletes and coaches.