A 32-year-old Acworth man remains in Fulton County Jail on charges stemming from an Aug. 2 crash that killed a pedestrian on I-285 in Sandy Springs.

James Daniel Worsham was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and improper/erratic lane change, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on I-285 eastbound near Northside Drive and found the victim dead on the interstate.

A pickup truck with heavy damage was found approximately a half-mile east of the accident scene, according to SSPD. Officers reported that witnesses linked the pickup truck and its driver with the incident.

SSPD is withholding the name of the victim until next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact SSPD Traffic Investigator J. Head at JHead@sandyspringsga.gov.