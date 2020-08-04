The Buckhead Community Improvement District and the alternative commuting nonprofit Livable Buckhead are seeking grant funding to study possible express bus service between Cobb County and the neighborhood’s business district.

Such service is a priority of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods in its advocacy for reduced cut-through traffic on residential streets.

At the CID’s July 22 board meeting, Executive Director Jim Durrett said a preliminary study suggests that the buses could run on I-75, I-85 and Ga. 400, using the Lenox Road exit and entrance. He said the groups recently filed a grant application with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority to seek funding with the ultimate goal of having such service added to the metro region’s master transit plan.