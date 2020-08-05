A man told police that car thieves shot at him when they attempted to steal his vehicle from a Buckhead gas station Aug. 2.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded areound 11:52 p.m. to a call for shots fired at the Chevron station at 345 Pharr Road.

The victim told officers that he was pumping gas when he felt movement and saw a man in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, attempting to start it. The victim “brandished a firearm in an attempt to prevent the theft,” according to APD.

One of two males in a vehicle parked nearby also brandished a firarm and opened fire at the victim. The victim told police he “immediately sought cover” and APD said the vehicle was hit by several rounds. The victim was not injured, according to APD.

The other vehicle fled at high speed, and the man inside the victim’s vehicle fled on foot, according to APD. The man who fled on foot dropped a cellphone and currency.

The Chevron station, at the intersection of Pharr Road and Grandview Avenue on the border of Buckhead Village and Garden Hills, was the scene of another shooting incident on May 26, which may have involved occupants of one vehicle firing at another. That was just one of a string of shootings in the area, including at the nearby Allure in Buckhead Village apartments, that have frightened residents and drawn police and city attention.

Another recent attempted car theft in Buckhead that ended in gunfire occurred March 20 at the Shell station at Roswell and Powers Ferry roads. APD previously said that incident involved a shootout between a witness and a suspected carjacker that left the suspect critically wounded.