Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will host a virtual back-to-school meeting with DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

The virtual meeting will be streamed on Zoom here and Facebook Live here at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. Residents can email questions in advance to communications@dunwoodyga.gov.

The meeting will focus on back-to-school plans, virtual learning and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Watson-Harris started her position with DCSD on July 1 and immediately jumped into creating a COVID-19 reopening plan for the district.

DCSD delayed its start date until Aug. 17 and will use remote learning until further notice. The DeKalb County Board of Education will re-evaluate the COVID-19 safety risk of students and staff returning to school at each monthly meeting.