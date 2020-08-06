Instead of its annual one-day Dunwoody Butterfly Festival, the Dunwoody Nature Center will extend the festival to a week-long Butterfly Experience to socially distance participants Aug. 15-22.

The nature center has limited-capacity time slots for which people can sign up to go inside a tent full of butterflies and learn about the insects.

The event is $10 a person, with children 3 years old or younger free. The event will be in the North Woods Pavilion at Dunwoody Nature Center, 5342 Roberts Drive. The event will start Saturday, Aug. 15 and end Saturday, Aug. 22. Time slots will last 25 minutes and are available everyday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. except Sunday, which will be noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here online and have a time slot for participants. Guests will also receive a virtual, QR code packet with butterfly nature and science activities to complete during the event.

Masks are required for everyone 10 and older. The nature center requires temperature screening for guests and will only allow 25 people in the butterfly tent at a time. Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized, according to the event website.

The festival is in its 27th year and normally brings thousands of participants.