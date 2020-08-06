Rooms To Go is relocating its Atlanta-area headquarters in Perimeter Center just across city limits from Dunwoody into Brookhaven.

The furniture retailer announced it will move into 4004 Perimeter Summit in Brookhaven at the beginning of 2021, according to a city press release. The move is less than 2 miles away from its current location at 400 Perimeter Center Terrace in Dunwoody.

“We believe the new office environment in Brookhaven will help us recruit additional talented associates as we grow our Atlanta-area headquarters over the next several years,” Rooms To Go CEO Jeff Seaman said in the press release.

Peter Weitzner, a vice president of Rooms To Go, said the office has about 150 employees. Rooms To Go’s main corporate headquarters is in Seffner, Florida.

Mayor John Ernst welcomed the retailer in the press release and said the company is “known for being good corporate citizens.”

“Rooms To Go regularly partners with local sports teams, charities, food and future banks to support the community in any way they can,” Ernst said in the release.

Dunwoody spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher said the city was not involved in the company’s move.

Weitzner said the headquarters has been in the same location for a long time and decided to make a move because its lease ended and the new building offers more space.

The company did not receive any tax incentives for the move, Weitzner said.

“That’s the great part about this deal,” said Shirlynn Brownell, Brookhaven’s economic development director, in an emailed statement. “They recognized that Brookhaven was a great place for their business even without the offer of tax incentives.”