The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road lane closures
Aug. 14, 9 p.m., through Aug. 17, 5 a.m., eastbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
Aug. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Aug. 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
Aug. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right lane.
Aug. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
Glenridge Drive closures
Aug. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road.
Glenridge Drive ramp closures
Aug. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Aug. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
Glenridge Drive lane closures
Aug. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road, two right lanes.
I-285 ramp closures
Aug. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.
Aug. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive northbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.
Aug. 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, three right lanes.
Mount Vernon Highway closures
Aug. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
Aug 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
Aug. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Roswell Road ramp closures
Aug. 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On Aug. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.