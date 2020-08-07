The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Aug. 14, 9 p.m., through Aug. 17, 5 a.m., eastbound between Barfield Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Aug. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Aug. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

Aug. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Road and Johnson Ferry Road.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Aug. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Aug. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Aug. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Road, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Aug. 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

Aug. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

Aug. 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, three right lanes.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

Aug. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Barfield Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Aug 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Aug. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road ramp closures

Aug. 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.