The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs together saw 404 new COVID-19 diagnoses between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7 update reports from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The number of cases increased in all of the main local ZIP codes. The 14-day trend declined in both cities and in all local ZIP codes.

As of Aug. 7, the part of Atlanta within Fulton County had 8,749 COVID-19 diagnoses, up from 8,391 on Aug. 5. Sandy Springs had 1,687 diagnoses, up from 1,641.

Atlanta remains the number one city in the county for COVID-19 diagnoses at 44.6% of the total, and Sandy Springs remained third with 8.6% of the total.

The 14-day trend in new COVID-19 in each city is charted in the report, calculated by comparing the 14 days preceding the previous seven days with the 14-day period before that. In Atlanta, the 14-day trend was down by 55.4% and in Sandy Springs the 14-day trend was down by 49.2%.

To view the full reports, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed, their ZIP code was unknown in 764 cases and their home city was unknown in 2,267 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Aug. 7 was 19,622, up from 18,771 on Aug. 5. Of those, 420 are reported as having died. About 9.5% of patients were hospitalized and about 2.1% died. Countywide, residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 9% of diagnoses and 51.6% of deaths.

The number of total diagnosed cases in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs between the Aug. 5 and Aug. 7 reports were as follows. The percentage change in the 14-day trend declined significantly in all of the ZIP codes.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: Total: 554 (up from 537)

30326: Total: 165 (up from 159)

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: Total: 546 (up from 529)

30350: Total: 388 (up from 379)

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: Total: 346 (up from 330)

30342: Total: 841 (up from 821)