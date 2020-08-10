Lidl is set to open in Dunwoody near the border of Sandy Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The German international grocery store will open at 8 a.m. at 2480 Mount Vernon Road, near the intersection of Jett Ferry Road. Its regular hours will be 8 a.m to 9 p.m. every day.

“The grand opening comes at a time when we are really relying on our local food markets,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a press release. “This opening has been highly anticipated by our community.”

Before the grand opening, Lidl will host a pop-up farmer’s market in the store’s parking lot on Aug. 22 and 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to showcase some of the store’s products.

At the Aug. 26 opening, the first 100 customers will be presented gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 in value, according to the press release.

The Dunwoody location of Lidl is the 10th in the state and one of 11,000 worldwide. Lidl also opened in Brookhaven at the beginning of July.

Lidl has COVID-19 safety precautions in place, according to the store’s website. They include taking temperatures of employees at the beginning of each shift, limiting customers in the store, requiring masks and gloves for employees, and sanitizing the stores.

Older or immunocompromised customers can shop 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at all Lidl locations, according to the website.