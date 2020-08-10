Runoff Election Day arrives Tuesday, Aug. 11, where voters will decide some key races and choose Democratic nominees in others.

The runoff follows the June 9 primary and special elections. That election was marred by long lines and other delays, partly due to coronavirus pandemic precautions, and had long-delayed results. Those precautions will be in place again for the runoff.

For information about polling places and voter registration status, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office website here.

Fulton County has changed the polling place for two precincts in Buckhead; see our story for details.

DeKalb County

In DeKalb County, key local races include contests for two DeKalb County Board of Commissioners seats. In District 1, Robert Patrick and Cynthia Yaxon are competing for the Democratic nomination; the winner will face incumbent Republican Nancy Jester on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. In District 6, Maryam Ahmad and Edward “Ted” Terry are in a Democratic runoff for an open seat; there are no other candidates, so the winner is guaranteed to take the seat in January.

A race for a DeKalb County Superior Court judgeship will be decided, with Yolanda Parker-Smith and Melinda “Mindy” Pillow in the runoff.

In the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office race, incumbent Melody Maddox and challenger Ruth Stringer are in a runoff to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Jeffrey Mann through year’s end. Maddox is already the Democratic nominee to run on the Nov. 3 ballot for a full term starting in January; she will face Republican challenger Harold Dennis.

For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to the candidates from the primary election, click here. For a sample ballot, click here.

Fulton County

In Fulton County, voters will decide who holds two key law enforcement offices: the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, where incumbent Paul Howard is vying with challenger Fani Willis; and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, where challenger Patrick “Pat” Labat is vying with incumbent Theodore “Ted” Jackson.

A race for a Fulton County Superior Court judgeship will be decided, with Melynee Leftridge Harris and Tamika Hrobowski-Houston in the runoff.

For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to the candidates from the primaries, click here. For a sample ballot, click here.