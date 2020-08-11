Atlanta Public Schools will hold a series of virtual meetings to discuss five different topics as the district heads towards its virtual start of the school year on Aug. 24.

The topics include high schools, early learning/kindergarten, Back-to-School Bash, ESOL and technology.

The following is the list of meetings and topics. All meetings will be streamed on the APS Facebook page at facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools. Zoom and call-in information is in each listing.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 5 p.m.: High Schools Fireside Chat

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94782473476 (A Spanish presentation will be available in the Zoom Room.)

Call-in: US: +16465588656, 94782473476#

Thursday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m.: Early Learning Fireside Chat/Kindergarten Experience

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94401022281 (A Spanishing presentation will be available in the Zoom Room.)

Call-in: US: +13017158592, 94401022281#

Monday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m.: Back-to-School Bash Town Hall

On Facebook only, with Spanish available.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 5 p.m.: ESOL Fireside Chat

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92365069359

Call-in: US: +13017158592, 92365069359#

Thursday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m.: Technology Fireside Chat

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98139258509

Call-in: US: +13126266799, 98139258509#