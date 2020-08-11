The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce plans to host a virtual “Conversation about COVID-19 in Children” on Aug. 18 with Dr. Matt Linam.

Linam, a physician specializing in pediatric infectious disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will speak on “Challenges and Solutions: Pandemic 2020 COVID-2019 from 11 to 11:45 a.m., the chamber announced in a news release.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Linam joined Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University as Associate Professor in 2017. He completed his internship and residency at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he also served as chief resident. He remained there for his fellowships in pediatric infectious diseases and quality improvement, the release said..

He researched to understand risk factors associated with pediatric spinal fusion surgical site infections. His work led to improved healthcare worker hand hygiene and adherence to contact precautions, the release said.

The chamber said Linam’s passion is improving the quality and safety provided to children with a special focus on preventing healthcare-associated infections. In addition to his projects to improve the hand hygiene behavior of healthcare workers, families and visitors, his work has increased healthcare worker influenza vaccination rates and reduced healthcare-associated viral respiratory infections.

He has designed and led quality improvement training courses to help give healthcare workers the skills to improve the quality and safety of the care they provide, the release said.