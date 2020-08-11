State Rep. Vernon Jones, a Lithonia Democrat who has garnered national press attention for endorsing the re-election of President Trump, will bring the campaign to an Aug. 15 Dunwoody event.

Jones, who is a former CEO of DeKalb County, will speak to the Central DeKalb Republican Women on “Why I Support President Donald J. Trump” at a 9 a.m. breakfast event to be held at a Wild Wing Cafe at 4788 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

A press release for the event quotes a recent commentary by Jones that appeared on the Fox News website where he said in part, “I support Donald Trump because he is objectively better at lifting Black people — and all people — out of poverty and into prosperity and upward mobility than any big-government Democrat has any hope of being.”

Jones has long been a polarizing political figure, including locally. As DeKalb CEO, he was a primary antagonist for local community leaders who pushed for the incorporation of Dunwoody in 2008. Earlier this year, Jones was in the news for repeatedly using a vulgar term to refer to local fellow Democratic state Rep. Mike Wilensky and for allegedly making transphobic comments — which Jones denied — to Doraville City Councilmember Stephe Koontz, who is transgender.

At the Aug. 15 event, an opening prayer will be led by Angela Stanton King, the Republican candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot for the 5th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of Brookhaven and Buckhead and was formerly held by the late John Lewis. Democrat Nikema Williams is also running for the seat.

Also appearing will be the “Trump Bus” and the “Trump Car,” vehicles decorated with Trump campaign imagery.

Due to pandemic precautions, advance registration is required, according to the press release. Tickets are $12 for CDRW and DeKalb County Republican Party members and $15 for non-members and guests, with details at centraldekalbrwc.org.