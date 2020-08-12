Edward “Ted” Terry appeared poised to take one Board of Commissioners seat, while another one is set for a general election campaign, in unofficial results from DeKalb County’s Aug. 11 runoff election.

With all precincts reporting on the morning of Aug. 12, Terry was leading Maryam Ahmad, 58.62% to 41.38%, for the Super District 6 seat that will be open as incumbent Kathy Gannon is not running for re-election. With no challengers from other parties, Terry essentially will take the seat if the runoff election results are confirmed.

Robert Patrick led Cynthia Yaxon, 54.68% to 45.32%, in the race to be the Democratic nominee for the District 1 commission seat on the Nov. 3 ballot. If the results hold, Patrick will challenge Republican incumbent Nancy Jester for the seat, which represents an area including Brookhaven and Dunwoody.

Incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox had a commanding lead over challenger Ruth Stringer, 62.45% to 36.55%, to fill out the remaining few months in the term of former Sheriff Jeffrey Mann. Maddox is already the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 3 election for a full term as sheriff, where she will face Republican challenger Harold Dennis.

In the race for an open DeKalb County Superior Court seat, Yolanda Parker-Smith was poised to beat Melinda “Mindy” Pillow with 68.28% of the vote.