Challengers were set to take the district attorney and sheriff’s offices in unofficial results from the Fulton County Aug. 11 runoff election.

With about 91% of precincts reporting on the morning of Aug. 12, challenger Fani Willis had a landslide lead, 73.4% to 26.6%, over incumbent Paul Howard for the DA’s office.

In the Sheriff’s Office race, challenger Patrick “Pat” Labat was well ahead of incumbent Theodore “Ted” Jackson, 58.9% to 41.4%.

Willis and Labat both had received backing from Buckhead community and political figures, including Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods chair Mary Norwood. Momentum for change came as the neighborhood saw increases in certain types of crime, including theft and robbery over the past few years and now a wave of gun violence.

In the race for an open Fulton County Superior Court seat, Melynee Leftridge Harris had a commanding lead over Tamika Hrobowski-Houston, 60.9% to 39.1%.